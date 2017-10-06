× UW-Milwaukee receives letters appearing to be from KKK; officials “stand firmly in support of a diverse campus”

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee received two copies of a letter in the mail appearing to be from the Ku Klux Klan.

The letters were addressed to the university’s Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies department and the student newspaper.

University officials say the letter sent to the student newspaper was opened by a staff member who set it aside and did not deliver it to students. Both letters appear to be part of a mass mailing sent by the KKK and not aimed at any individual or individuals.

The letter from the KKK reads in part, “Recently we have come under extreme fire for being a hate group. This couldn’t be further from the truth.” The letter goes on to say, “Only those who live in ignorance call us hateful.”

In a statement, UWM said the following:

“University offices often receive unsolicited mail because the addresses are easily found on our website. This is unfortunate but unavoidable because we want to be accessible and easily reached by current and prospective students and their families. The content of this letter is abhorrent to us. Diversity and inclusion are among UWM’s core values. We reject claims of racial superiority and stand firmly in support of a diverse campus that welcomes people of all races and religions.”