Waterford looks to get in the groove against Union Grove

UNION GROVE--in the Southern Lakes Conference, Union Grove playing to keep their playoff hopes alive hosting Waterford. Waterford driving when Luke Nelson steps in front of the pass and makes the pick. On the ensuing drive, Matt McCormick gets the tipped pass for the interception and turns it into a Wolverine pick 6. But then there's an answer on the kick, as the lateral works to perfection. Carson LaPointe with the toss to Jacob Ross and he goes the distance, tying the game at 7. But Waterford is able to keep the scoring going from there, and gets the win.

Waterford 52

Union Grove 21

Final