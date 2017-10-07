6th annual Sista Strut in Estabrook Park celebrates survivors and raises awareness for breast cancer

MILWAUKEE — People all across the area gathered at the Estabrook Park in support of a great cause on Saturday, October 7th.

It was a sea of pink at the sixth annual V100.7 and Cracker Barrel Sista Strut Walk supporting breast cancer awareness.

The walk celebrates breast cancer survivors and honors the memories of those we’ve lost. There were free clinical breast exams on site, and Empire recording artist and star of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,” Lyrica Anderson, performed.

FOX6’s very own Mary Stoker Smith co-hosted the event.

