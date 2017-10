MILWAUKEE — The 28th annual Aids Walk Wisconsin and 5K run kicked off at the Summerfest grounds on Saturday, October 7th.

Aids Walk Wisconsin organizers say they’ve raised more than $13 million supporting the AIDS Research Center of Wisconsin.

Officials say more than 6,300 people are living with HIV/AIDS in the state. An additional 1,500 people have the disease but are undiagnosed.