MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools are offering free dental exams for kids on Saturday, October 7th. Joining Wake Up is Yolanda Twynes-Allison with MPS to talk about the event.

It goes from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Marquette University School of Dentistry. And it is for kids ages three to sixteen.