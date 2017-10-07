× Milwaukee Bucks lose against Chicago Bulls 114-101

BULLS 114, BUCKS 101

Justin Holiday scored 21 points and Denzel Valentine, Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis each added 15 to help Chicago win a preseason home game. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and Khris Middleton added 14 for Milwaukee.

CHICAGO: The Bulls bounced back from a 118-71 loss to Dallas on Wednesday. … Chicago got 12 points from Robin Lopez and 11 from Kris Dunn. … The Bulls shot 51.8 percent from the field and made 17 of 34 3-pointers. … Portis had 10 rebounds and Mirotic had seven.

MILWAUKEE: Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self. He made 7 of 10 field goals and 9 of 13 free throws. … Greg Monroe scored 10 points. … The Bucks made just 9 of 28 3-pointers and were outrebounded 42-36.

UP NEXT: The Bulls (2-1) host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Bucks (0-3) host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.