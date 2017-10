× Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner called to shooting near 59th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 59th and Chambers Saturday, October 7th.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene, which indicates there has been a fatality.

FOX6 News has a crew on the way to the scene. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.