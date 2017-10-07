× Ozaukee County: Crash closes all lanes of I-43 SB near Highway D

OZAUKEE COUNTY — All lanes of I-43 southbound near County Highway D in the Town of Belgium, Ozaukee County, are closed due to a crash Saturday evening, October 7th.

Officials advise drivers to take County Highway D westbound to LL, take LL southbound to Highway 32, and Highway 32 northbound to I-43. Reverse for opposite direction.

Authorities expect up to two hours for the crash to be cleared.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.