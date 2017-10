MADISON — Trees were damaged on Madison’s east side due to a possible tornado that touched down on Saturday, October 7th.

According to WMTV, damage was also reported in Sun Prairie. Police report downed light poles also.

The National Weather Service has not officially confirmed if a tornado touched down, but area law enforcement reported a tornado touched down.

Sunday, the NWS will conduct a complete survey of the damage to confirm if a tornado did touch down.