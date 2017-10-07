× President Trump grants disaster assistance to Wisconsin after July flooding

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster assistance for areas of Wisconsin affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in late July.

President Trump signed the declaration on Saturday, allowing emergency funding to repair damage in Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency at the time for 17 counties. Torrential rains led to widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. The state estimated that flood damage to public roads, bridges, dams and other structures in southern Wisconsin was more than $15 million.