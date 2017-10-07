Strut your stuff at the 6th annual Sista Strut for breast cancer awareness

MILWAUKEE -- People from across the area gathered at the Estabrook Park Beer Garden on Saturday, October 7th, in support of a great cause. The 6th annual V100.7 and Cracker Barrel Sista Strut walk is in support of breast cancer research.

About Sista Strut (website)

We STRUT with our heads held high for Sistas who are in the battle, those who have fought, and those who have won! It's more than a walk; it's a movement to save the lives of our Sistas.

Breast Cancer statistics for Milwaukee women of color are staggering. The V100.7 Sista Strut unites the community and raises awareness about the disease and early detection. We'll talk about the resources available and what to do if breast cancer is detected with the hope of ultimately finding the cure. The V100.7 Sista Strut is a walk celebrating breast cancer survivors and honoring the memory of those we've lost. It's a promise to inform, educate, and support breast cancer awareness in the Milwaukee area during October (Breast Cancer Awareness month). Join us!

Also, Empire recording artist Lyrica Anderson, star of VH1's hit reality show "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" will perform!

There will also be free clinical breast exams on-site!