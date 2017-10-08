× Applebee’s celebrates Neighborhood Appreciation Month with $1 margaritas: “To show our guests a little love”

MILWAUKEE — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the Dollarita, as part of the month-long national celebration of Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

Served on the rocks, these $1 margaritas are available from open to close at participating Applebee’s restaurants every day in October.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

The $1 margarita is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations for the entire month of October.