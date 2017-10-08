Caught on camera: Police in Madison looking into video showing man near food truck with gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Police in Madison are searching for a man with a gun -- caught on camera.

Video is making the rounds on social media. It's especially troubling in light of the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Madison police have confirmed they are looking into it.

Police said they were called to a disturbance near a food truck in the area of Frances and State Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, October 8th. They said they believe the man is an employee from the food truck.

He hasn't been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.