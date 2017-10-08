× Costco adds grocery, non-perishable delivery in effort to compete with Amazon

MILWAUKEE — Costco is adding delivery in an effort to compete with Amazon.

Costco Grocery will offer hundreds of non-perishable, bulk items like cleaning supplies, cereal, canned goods and more — to be shipped and delivered in two days.

Orders over $75 are free.

There is a 5% “non-member” surcharge.

Costco is also offering a separate service — same-day delivery of fresh groceries and other items through a delivery service called Instacart.

You can only use this if there’s a Costco in your area, but you don’t have to be a member of Costco.

Prices through this delivery service are a little steeper, and Instacart charges a delivery fee.