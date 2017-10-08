× Go Pack Go! 3-1 Packers look to keep momentum going vs. Cowboys in Texas 🏈

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 3-1 Green Bay Packers face the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, October 8th.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Packers are coming off a 35-14 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Thursday, September 28th.

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery was listed as doubtful to play against the Cowboys because of broken ribs. Montgomery got hurt in that win over the Bears. He appeared to be wearing a flak jacket under his jersey while practicing on a limited basis this week.

Backup running back Jamaal Williams, who hurt his knee in the Bears game, was dropped from the injury report on Friday and should be available against Dallas.

Receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable. He remains in the concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, though he has been moving around well at practice.

Also questionable are offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring), Bryan Bulaga (ankle), cornerback Davon House (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip).

“I’m ready to roll,” Daniels said on Friday.

All four starters were limited this week, though they were moving well in practice following a long weekend off.

“Good. Real good. I’m happy with the progress that we’ve made health-wise. We’re getting better,” coach Mike McCarthy said about the health of Bakhtiari and Bulaga.

Starting outside linebacker Nick Perry was also dropped from the injury report on Friday. He is playing with a large protective cast around his injured right hand.

Below is the official list of Packers’ and Cowboys’ inactives for this game:

Green Bay Packers

41 CB Lenzy Pipkins

48 LB Joe Thomas

69 T David Bakhtiari

77 G/T Adam Pankey

88 RB Ty Montgomery

90 DT Montravius Adams

98 LB Chris Odom

Dallas Cowboys

7 QB Cooper Rush

20 RB Darren McFadden

24 CB Nolan Carroll

35 S Kavon Frazier

50 LB Sean Lee

55 DT Stephen Paea

85 WR Noah Brown

The Packers and Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s most entertaining, meaningful rivalries for decades. They face off Sunday in one of the highlights of Week 5 in the NFL.

Green Bay receiver Jordy Nelson leads the league with five touchdown catches. He says the game has a lot of history and gives fans reason for good conversation.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten says the game is important because the Packers have played well in critical games in recent years.

The Seahawks and Rams also play in a key game in the NFC West. The Rams offense has been strong behind running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff.

Kansas City is the only unbeaten team left in football. The Chiefs face the Texans in Houston on Sunday night.

Carolina and Detroit both go into their game at 3-1, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been a focal point for much of the week because of a snide remark to a female reporter.

The captains for Sunday’s matchup are:G Lane Taylor (offense), LB Clay Matthews (defense) and S Kentrell Brice (special teams).

This story will be updated throughout the game! Go Pack Go!