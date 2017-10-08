× “Help save lives:” 1st responders to man BloodCenter of Wisconsin phone bank after Vegas mass shooting

WAUWATOSA — Local first responders, including retired Oak Creek Police Department Lt. Brian Murphy, the first to respond to the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin mass shooting in 2012 will take part in a BloodCenter of Wisconsin phone bank Monday morning, October 9th. This, more than one week after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history October 1st in Las Vegas.

The phone bank will serve to encourage you and your friends and loved ones to donate blood.

The BloodCenter of Wisconsin is encouraging blood donations in tribute to the 58 people killed in Vegas, and the 500+ who were hurt — along with the courageous first responders and good Samaritans — and other blood donors who responded by the thousands after this tragedy.

First responders (including Lt. Murphy, Flight for Life paramedics, Milwaukee police, Greenfield police, Milwaukee fire officials, Wauwatosa fire officials and others) will man BCW’s phone bank, giving blood donors the chance to call and thank them for their service and make an appointment to donate blood.

BCW officials said in a statement “the tragedy in Las Vegas is a reminder that the blood donations made today can help save the lives of people tomorrow. This horrific event emphasizes the constant and critical importance of blood donation – not only for daily patient needs – but also in the face of tragedy.”

They noted that Lt. Murphy survived 15 gunshot wounds after the 2012 Sikh Temple shooting thanks, in part, to blood donors.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the BCW, or to make an appointment online.