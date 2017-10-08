× Milwaukee Admirals get 2nd straight win over Iowa Wild

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second straight night, the Admirals picked up goals from five different player en route to the their second consecutive win to start the season, this time taking a 5-4 win over the Iowa Wild Sunday, October 8th.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Ads took a 5-2 win over the Wild at Wells Fargo Arena.

Tyler Kelleher put the Admirals up mid-way through the opening period when he scored glove side on a breakaway for his first of the season.

However, just 35 seconds later the Wild leveled the score on a jam job by Pat Cannone.

Vladislav Kamenev regained the lead for the Ads when he came out of the box and was sprung on a breakaway off a feed from Justin Kirkland. Kamenev skated in on Iowa goalie Viktor Svedberg and beat went top cheese for a 2-1 advantage with 6:26 left in the first.

Just 1:44 into the second period the Ads pumped their lead to a pair as a blast from the blueline by Trevor Murphy deflected off of Anthony Richard and past Svedberg.

The Wild pulled back within one early in the third period on a Brennan Menell goal just 2:29 into the final frame.

However, a power-play tally from Harry Zolnierczyk, off a beauty of a feed from Murphy, with 9:27 to go in the game pushed the Ads advantage to 4-2.

A empty-netter by Freddy Gaudreau looked to seal the game for the Ads, but Iowa battled and scored twice with Svedberg pulled to make things interesting. Milwaukee held on, though, winning consecutive games to begin the year for the second straight season.

The Admirals have one more road game, next Sunday, October 15th at Rockford, before they kick off the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena.