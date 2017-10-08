National Weather Service: Preliminary analysis indicates Madison tornado was EF-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- The National Weather Service says a preliminary analysis of damage in the Madison area has indicated an EF-0 tornado struck Saturday, October 7th.

The NWS-Milwaukee noted that while tornadoes in October in Wisconsin aren't common, this isn't unprecedented.

Late Saturday afternoon, a line of showers developed along a frontal boundary pushing northeast through southern Wisconsin.

According to the NWS, these showers weren't big/tall enough to produce lightning, but there was enough shear (changing wind directions and wind speeds) and instability, coupled with a very moist atmosphere, to cause many of the showers to rotate. The shower that moved through the east side of Madison was strong enough to produce a tornado along East Washington Avenue, tracking northeast to the I-39/90 interstate. That would be a path of about five miles. It was on the ground for maybe 10 minutes, from about 4:58 p.m. through 5:08 p.m.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the storm damaged the roof of a car wash and ripped the facade from a convenience store.

Steve Peters says high winds toppled a walnut tree that destroyed his back porch and detached garage. Peters says the damage "looked like a bomb went off."

The NWS' preliminary damage assessment suggests that this was an EF-0 tornado with winds of 70-80 miles-per-hour.

NWS officials said they plan to have an official rating later Sunday, as the initial EF-0 rating is preliminary and subject to change once the area is surveyed.

Since the storm hit, the NWS has received reports of several trees down, some trees on homes and damage to a few businesses.

CLICK HERE for more on this storm via the National Weather Service's website.