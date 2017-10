× Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle outside of Oak Creek bar

OAK CREEK — One person was struck and killed by a vehicle outside of an Oak Creek bar early Sunday morning, October 8th, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. near the area of 27th and Hilltop.

No further details have been reported.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.