Senator Ron Johnson after trip to Puerto Rico: “We have got to repair that electrical grid”

PUERTO RICO — U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is defending the emergency response in Puerto Rico after visiting the island over the weekend. Johnson said progress is being made after Hurricane Maria ripped through, but he also had a warning.

Johnson was part of a 10-member delegation of Republicans and Democrats who spend Saturday, October 7th in the U.S. territory, and he said restoring power to the island is his top concern.

“I think the number one priority of the federal government is, we have got to repair that electrical grid,” Johnson said.

Senator Johnson warned of a crisis in Puerto Rico if electricity isn’t restored on the island. During the Saturday visit, Johnson and nine other lawmakers heard from FEMA and local officials about the devastation Maria left behind. They said only 11% of Puerto Rico has power, hospitals are running on generators and lines for ice and other necessities are long.

Johnson said on a conference call with reporters that most of the grocery stores and gas stations are open, and roads are clear.

“I was very relieved to see that it wasn’t as devastated as I thought it would be. I think that’s first and foremost important to the people of Puerto Rico to realize that we will not ignore the situation,” Johnson said.

The mayor of San Juan continued to blast President Donald Trump’s administration’s response. On Sunday, she tweeted: “Increasingly painful to understand the American people want to help and the U.S. government does not want to help. We need water!”

FEMA’s Acting Director Brock Long responded by telling ABC News “we filtered out the mayor a long time ago.”

Johnson got a question about the back-and-forth, and defended FEMA and its acting director.

“He’s got a big job and he’s got to tune out all the bickering, because there’s a lot of political bickering from all corners, and he’s just got co concentrate on the task at hand,” Johnson said.

One of the Democratic senators on the trip warned that Americans were on the verge of failing Puerto Ricans, who are also U.S. citizens, without a plan to rebuild the island and its economy.

Johnson said House Speaker Paul Ryan would visit Puerto Rico too.