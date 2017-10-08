× Seven killed, dozens injured in Ghana tanker explosion

A tanker exploded near a gas station in Accra on Saturday killing seven people, officials in Ghana said.

Dozens of others were injured in the blast, said presidential spokesman Eugene Arhin.

Residents fled when the explosion rocked the capital and sent massive fireballs into the sky. The fire quickly spread to a nearby gas station. Images from the scene showed charred cars and deserted streets.

President Nana Akufo-Addo issued condolences to the relatives of those killed and said the government would work to ensure such incidents don’t happen again.

“It is time these incidents came to a stop in Ghana,” he said. “… We are going to have to come out with a clear policy on how to prevent such incidents.”