Weinstein Co. board of directors: Harvey Weinstein is terminated, effective immediately

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 12: Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman and co-founder of Weinstein Co., attends the second day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 12, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES — The Weinstein Co. board of directors has announced that Harvey Weinstein is terminated, effective immediately.
