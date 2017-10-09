× 1 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kenosha County on Sunday, October 8th.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. intersection of Highway KR (1st Street), and Highway H (88th Avenue).

An investigation revealed that an eastbound 2003 GMC Yukon traveling on Highway KR failed to stop for the posted stop sign and struck a 2007 Ford Focus — which was traveling north on Highway H.

The operator of the Ford Focus died at the scene due to the severity of injuries.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Identification of those involved is being withheld at this time pending family notification.