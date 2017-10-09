× 2 dead, 1 injured after driver crosses center line; strikes vehicle head-on in Walworth Co.

WALWORTH COUNTY — Two people have died following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Walworth County on Friday, October 6th.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a crash on Highway 12/67 near Highway ES in the Town of Sugar Creek shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies observed two pickup trucks with extensive damage in the middle of the road.

The preliminary investigation shows that a silver 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, driven by 24-year-old Eufemio Jimenez Ferrel of Round Lake, Illinois, was southbound on Highway 12/67. This vehicle crossed the center line and struck a grey 2007 Chevy Silverado , driven by 52-year old Ronald Passfield of Genoa City, WI, which was northbound.

Also in the Silverado was a passenger– identified as a 51-year-old woman from Genoa City, WI.

Despite life-saving efforts, 24-year-old Eufemio Jimenez Ferrel was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Both occupants of the Chevy Silverado were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. Despite live-saving efforts at a local hospital, Ronald Passfield also died. The injuries to the passenger in the Chevy Silverado were severe, but non-life threatening.

Highway 12/67 was closed for approximately three and-a-half hours due to this incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team. Assisting agencies were the Elkhorn Police Department, Elkhorn Fire and Rescue, Paratech Ambulance Service, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.