× Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt says he eliminated the county’s equine unit

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt detailed cost-cutting measures he’s implemented in the past six weeks to county supervisors during a budget meeting Monday.

Schmidt said he cut the county’s equestrian unit because “we don’t have the ability to pay for it.”

Schmidt said he has cut back on security commitments made under former Sheriff David Clarke, telling supervisors that he is making it clear that his office can’t do any security patrols on overtime.