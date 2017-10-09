Dealership gifts truck to veteran who stole pickup to save Las Vegas victims

GILBERT, Ariz. – An Arizona dealership is giving away a free truck to an Iraq veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas shooting last Sunday.

According to KTVK, Marine veteran Taylor Winston is being hailed a hero after saving dozens of lives during the mass shooting when he stole a truck and transported critically injured victims to the hospital.

Shane Beus, owner of B5 Motors in Gilbert, was overcome by the heartbreaking stories coming out of Vegas following the shooting. The team was particularly impressed with the veteran and his rescue efforts.

On Oct. 4, B5 Motors reached out through social media asking for the public’s help to find Winston. Later that day, B5 Motors and Winston were in contact.

B5 Motors offered Winston a brand-new Ford F-150 to honor him and express appreciation for his bravery, courage and American spirit. Winston picked up the truck Monday.

“It’s been really hard to even get myself to come out here and accept a gift of this caliber,” Winston said after taking the pickup for a short test drive.

During the night of the tragic shooting, Winston was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert when the gunman tragically took 58 lives and injured nearly 500 from the 32nd-floor window of his Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino room.

After getting to safety Winston and his friend looked for ways to help those still in danger. That is when he saw keys in a truck in a lot near the venue and didn’t hesitate to jump into action.

Winston recounted on CNN it took him two trips from the festival grounds to the hospital.

Winston, 29, said Monday that he does not like being called a hero.

“There are so many others that haven’t been given as much credit as I,” he said, explaining that several people, including a woman with a broken back from an earlier unrelated incident, helped victims into the truck at the scene and then out of the truck at the hospital.

Winston said he hopes he can be “a face of some inspiration and hope in a time of darkness.”

The vet said he just did what he had to do, and he’s not alone.

“There are just so many people out there like me in our community, and, I’m sure, across America, that would do the same,” he said. “It’s been great having a story like that out there versus, you know, one person who’s just super evil.”

Winston said he plans on selling his current vehicle and will donate the proceeds to the Vegas victims.

“Hopefully everyone keeps going out and enjoying these festivals,” he said. “I know for myself and all my friends, it’s the best part of the year. You can’t let something like this stop us.”