Former Wisconsin Congressman Jerry Kleczka dies

MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Congressman Jerry Kleczka has passed away, according to a Facebook post by the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County.

Kleczka represented from the 4th Congressional District of Wisconsin from 1984 to 2005. In addition to his two decades in Congress, Rep. Kleczka also served in the state Assembly and Senate, where he was Assistant Majority Leader and Chair of the Joint Finance Committee.

Kleczka retired in January 2005 and was succeeded by Gwen Moore.

After leaving elected office, Rep. Kleczka continued his public service in many nonprofit and community groups including the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Martha Laning issued the following statement on Kleczka:

“Congressman Jerry Kleczka was the embodiment of a truly dedicated public servant who is loved and will be missed by so many. He focused his time and energy on his community. And for people whose voices are too often ignored, he will always be remembered as a true advocate and dedicated friend.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued this statement:

“I had the honor of serving with him for ten years and consider him a good friend. His commitment to the people in his district was amazing. My condolences to his wife, Bonnie, and his family.”