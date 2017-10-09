Ghoulish good time for parents and kids: Learn some simple but spooky science experiments

MILWAUKEE -- Get the kids in the spirit of Halloween with some spooky science. Professor Maria and Dr. Molly E. Cule of Mad Science joins Real Milwaukee with some fun and frightful experiments you can try at home.
About Mad Science (website)
Mad Science offers a large selection of after-school, preschool, summer and vacation programs, workshops, special events and birthday parties. From entertaining educational programs to educational entertainment, Mad Science sparks imaginative learning. All Mad Science programs are animated at your location by highly-trained professional instructors equipped with awe-inspiring gear. We come to you or you can visit our lab in Franklin!