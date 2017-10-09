Last of 4 men prosecutors say got away with $20 from victim’s purse after fatal shooting sentenced to prison

MILWAUKEE — The last of four suspects involved in a 2016 homicide learned his fate Monday, October 9th.

19-year-old Jeremiah Flowers initiated the confrontation that led to 32-year-old Rebecca Wood’s death near 28th and Clarke.

After the cold-hearted crime, one of the suspects snatched her purse, only to get away with $20.

While Wood’s father is still emotional over the loss of his daughter, Flowers claimed he’s a changed man.

“My daughter’s life was brutally taken. She will never see her children grow up. She will never be with us, who love her. The punishments have not fit the crime or even come close,” Greg Wood, Rebecca Woods’ father said.

“I’ve learned to channel positive through this negative situation by maturing as a man and growing intellectually,” Flowers said.

The judge sentenced Flowers to four years in prison and five years extended supervision.

Flowers in June pleaded guilty to one count of theft-movable property from a person/corpse, as party to a crime, penalties for felonies-Class “G” felony.

As for the other three suspects:

22-year-old Deanthony Bradley in November of 2016 pleaded guilty to one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime.

Two other charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision.

28-year-old William Bounds in February pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery with use of force, as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater.

He was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision.

37-year-old Carlando Mukes in June pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, habitual criminality repeater.

He was sentenced to serve five years in prison and five years extended supervision.