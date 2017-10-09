× Lovin’ Spoonful band member charged with possession of child porn

BOONE COUNTY. Ark. – Lovin’ Spoonful band member Jerome ‘Jerry’ Yester was arrested for child pornography on October 5th in Arkansas.

The band’s website says Yester, 74, lives in Arkansas and is a “sought-after producer.” The group is best known for the hit songs, “Do You Believe in Magic,” “Summer in the City,” and “Daydream.”

Yester was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit on 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Special agents began investigating Yester after they determined that someone using a computer at his address downloaded child porn.

Yester was booked into Boone County jail shortly after 10 p.m. and released on bond about 90 minutes later.

No amount was listed on the county’s website, however, TMZ reports he was released on $35,000 bond.