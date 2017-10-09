Madison police: Disturbance outside food cart leads to man displaying “assault-style rifle”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Police in Madison shined new light on Monday, October 9th on a situation that unfolded near State St. this past weekend.

Witnesses tell Madison police two men were creating a disturbance early Sunday morning while waiting in line to buy food from a food cart near the intersection of State St. and N. Frances St.

Officials say an employee of the business, a 31-year-old Madison man, came out and tried to settle them down. However, officials say the situation escalated with the two men fighting with the employee. The employee next retrieved a sub compact assault-style rifle and pointed it at one of the men. The men then ran off in the direction of Langdon St. -- just to the north.

Police are trying to determine whether the weapon in this case was real or a facsimile -- as it has not yet been recovered.

43.075395 -89.395352