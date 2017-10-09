Milwaukee is hosting a never-before-seen fashion event called “Project Reunited”

MILWAUKEE -- If you love fashion, listen up! Milwaukee is hosting a never-before-seen fashion event, it's called "Project ReUNITED." Event co-chair Linda Marcus and designer Mah Jing Wong joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
About Project ReUNITED (website)
Wed, October 11, 20175:30 PM - 9:00 PM
InterContinental Milwaukee
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
See and shop new designs from past Project Runway contestants while supporting United Way’s Community Fund.
Come dressed in your fashionable best!
5:30 PM Cocktail Reception
7:00 PM Runway Show
Shop the designer looks directly after the show!
VIP Seat (includes front row seat, 2 drink tickets): $200.00
Reserved Seat: $150.00
General Admission (Standing Room Only): $100.00
Purchase your Project ReUNITED t-shirt and tote and a percentage of proceeds will benefit United Way.