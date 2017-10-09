Milwaukee is hosting a never-before-seen fashion event called “Project Reunited”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you love fashion, listen up! Milwaukee is hosting a never-before-seen fashion event, it's called "Project ReUNITED." Event co-chair Linda Marcus and designer Mah Jing Wong joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Project ReUNITED (website)

InterContinental Milwaukee

139 E. Kilbourn Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

See and shop new designs from past Project Runway contestants while supporting United Way’s Community Fund.

Come dressed in your fashionable best!

5:30 PM Cocktail Reception

7:00 PM Runway Show

Shop the designer looks directly after the show!

VIP Seat (includes front row seat, 2 drink tickets): $200.00

Reserved Seat: $150.00

General Admission (Standing Room Only): $100.00

Purchase your Project ReUNITED t-shirt and tote and a percentage of proceeds will benefit United Way.