MPS sets listening sessions on improvements to school meal program: "A hungry child can't learn"

MILWAUKEE — Interested in weighing in on what your child eats at school? Here’s your chance! Milwaukee Public Schools officials have set listening sessions where they’ll hear input about improvements to the school meal program. This is being done as part of National School Lunch Week — October 9th through the 13th.

MPS’ school meal program serves 80,000 students.

Feedback gathered through these listening sessions will be shared with the Milwaukee Board of School Directors as the district works to improve the nutrition program for all students at MPS.

Breakfast and lunch are offered for free to every student through the Community Eligibility Provision, and MPS officials said the school nutrition program is continually challenged to meet federal guidelines while providing meals that are appealing to children.

“A hungry child can’t learn,” said MPS superintendent Darienne Driver in a news release. “Good nutrition is critical to learning and to lifelong health. School meals often make up the majority of students’ nutrition throughout the day and we want to do our very best for our students.”

Below are details on the listening sessions:

October 9 * 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Neeskara Elementary, 1601 N. Hawley Rd.

October 12 * 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Milwaukee Parkside, 2969 S. Howell Ave.

October 16 * 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Vieau School, 823 S. 4th St.

October 18 * 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Pulaski High School, 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.

October 19 * 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Golda Meir, 227 W. Pleasant St.

October 23 * 6 – 7:30 p.m. at 53rd St. School, 3618 N. 53rd St.

October 25 * 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Thurston Woods, 5966 N. 35th St.

October 26 * 8 – 9:30 a.m. at MacDowell Montessori, 6415 W. Mount Vernon Ave.

October 30 * 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Acad. of Chinese Language, 2430 W. Wisconsin Ave.