× New Berlin officers praised for saving life of woman trapped in burning car after crash

NEW BERLIN — Two New Berlin police officers are being hailed heroes for their work saving the life of a woman badly hurt in a crash early Sunday, October 8th.

According to a post on the New Berlin Police Department’s Facebook page, early Sunday, around 3:00 a.m., Officer Ryan Straus and Officer Kyle Kegley were assigned to drive to the Greendale Police Department to pick up a prisoner.

While en route, they came across a crash involving a single vehicle on I-894/I-43 near 84th Street in Greenfield.

The vehicle was badly damaged, and the doors wouldn’t open. All of the airbags had deployed — and the engine compartment was fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

The New Berlin officers were the first on the scene. They were soon joined by a Greenfield officer, and the three worked together to pull the woman from the passenger window of the vehicle — while also attempting to keep the flames at bay with fire extinguishers.

Police said Officer Straus has served with the department for three-and-a-half years, and Officer Kegley has been with the department for two-and-a-half years.

They are being praised for their impressive work in this case.