Officials: Woman suffers amputation of arm in industrial accident at Lakeside Foods

SHEBOYGAN — A 30-year-old woman suffered an amputation of an arm in an industrial accident at Lakeside Foods in Random Lake on Monday, October 9th.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the incident around 9:45 a.m. Monday. The Sheboygan County Dispatch Center led persons on the scene through life-saving procedures, until deputies arrived on scene and applied a tourniquet.

The victim was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for treatment of the injury. From there, she was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Random Lake First Responders, Random Lake Ambulance, Orange Cross Ambulances.

