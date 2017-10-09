Peter Slesar scheduled to be sentenced for wrench attack on his wife

WAUKESHA — 66-year-old Peter Slesar is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, October 9th following his conviction on a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Slesar pleaded no contest and was found guilty on July 21st in an attack on his wife earlier this year.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call from the man who admitted he struck his wife in the head with the wrench. According to the criminal complaint in this case, deputies met Slesar at the home. He informed deputies he’d gotten in an argument with his wife. The eight-inch pipe wrench was found with blood on it in the basement, the complaint says.

Slesar was interviewed at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. He indicated he’s being treated for depression with medication. He said his depression was manageable until about September 2016, when “a downturn in managing his depression” began. Slesar said his depression has been frustrating for both himself and his wife. After recent conversations with his wife, Slesar said he became concerned she might leave him.

Slesar is the former Adolescent and Family Services Division Manager in Waukesha County. His wife survived the attack and was left with severe injuries.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.