Police: 27-year-old man shot, injured near 53rd and Clarke; no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, October 9th.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. near 53rd and Clarke.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).