Driver located after fleeing scene of crash in Mukwonago, 1 severely injured

MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago police have located the driver who fled a crash that left one person with severe injuries.

According to police, around 1:50 a.m. Monday, October 9th officers encountered a vehicle involved in an accident. The vehicle struck a utility pole on Holz Parkway, south of CTH ES.

Upon arrival, the 15-year-old male driver fled the scene on foot. The 14-year-old female passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

Due to the severity of accident, the Village of Mukwonago Police Department requested the assistance of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the Mukwonago Fire Department for search and rescue of the driver.

As the search expanded, several more fire departments were called to search the wooded and swamp areas along the Fox River.

After approximately three hours, police say it became evident that the driver was evading law enforcement and was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was later located in the south end of the Village of Mukwonago. He was checked over by an ambulance crew and was uninjured.

He was turned over to his parents while the investigation continues.