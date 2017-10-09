She already set records, now Kettle Moraine HS golfer looking for State title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALES--Abby Cavaiani is a senior golfer at Kettle Moraine High School and she's having a special year. Earlier this season she shot a 60 during her conference tournament. That's the best round ever for a Wisconsin high school female golfer. Abby says she recently received some putting tips from pro golfer Steve Stricker and that has really helped her. She made it to the State tournament in Madison and hopes to take home the State title. Abby will be going to Missouri State starting in the fall and will be playing golf there. She plans to study physical therapy.

