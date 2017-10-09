The trick that can be used now to get Brussels sprouts to enlarge by the time it freezes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Lemon grass is used in cooking Asian dishes and it can be grown in Wisconsin. Learn how it's harvested and what to do to keep it over the winter.

Brussels sprouts are having a resurgence in popularity at local restaurants. See what trick can be used now to get all the sprouts to enlarge by the time it freezes.

We'll introduce you to some unique flowers in our garden that are as beautiful now as the asters and chrysanthemums.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.