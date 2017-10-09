× Two men found dead of apparent drug overdoses at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE — The Medical Examiner is investigating after two men were found dead in a room at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Initial reports indicate probable drug overdoses.

Autopsies will be performed Tuesday, October 10th.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino released the following statement:

“We’re saddened by the deaths of the two guests who stayed with us over the weekend. Our sympathies go out to their family, friends and loved ones.”

No additional details have been released.

