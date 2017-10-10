2 injured after driver crosses center line; strikes vehicle head-on in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on crash that occurred Saturday afternoon, October 7th.

It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. in the area of STH 33 and STH 175.

Authorities say a 29-year-old Oconomowoc man was westbound on STH 33 when he crossed the center line and struck a 61-year-old Town of Addison man that was traveling eastbound.

Both individuals were transported by emergency medical crews.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

