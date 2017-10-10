3-year-old left behind after getting lost in corn maze; family realized the next day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A 3-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after being left at a corn maze in West Jordan, Utah.

West Jordan police told KSTU a Crazy Corn Maze employee found the child at about 8 p.m. Monday night and called authorities, who cared for him overnight.

Sgt. Joe Monson told the New York Daily News that the boy and his mother went to the maze with a big group of people and somehow became separated. When they got home, the mother didn't realize her son was missing and ended up falling asleep while watching a movie, Monson said. She later went to bed, still without realizing that the boy wasn't home, according to police.

His mother called police at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday after noticing that her son was missing.

Officials said the child and his family live in a home shared with other families.

The child is now back with parents, but police continue to investigate Tuesday.