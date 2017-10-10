Avalanche kills woman, man lives but takes life

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Latest on a fatal avalanche in southwestern Montana (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A Montana woman died in a weekend avalanche, and the family of her boyfriend said he survived the slide, but not the loss of his partner and took his own life.

The Gallatin County sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Inge Perkins of Bozeman died Saturday in a slide on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range. Officials say 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy of Carbondale, Colorado, was found dead Sunday at a residence in Bozeman.

Both were accomplished mountain climbers.

Michael Kennedy said he and his wife, Julie, “sorrowfully respect his decision.”

Hayden Kennedy’s family said he and Perkins had recently moved to Bozeman where he was working on his emergency medical technician certificate and she was completing her bachelor’s degree in math and education at Montana State University.

