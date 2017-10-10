× Bon-Ton Stores to renovate its corporate offices, Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee

MILWUAKEE — Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced plans on Tuesday, October 10th to renovate and modernize its corporate offices and landmark Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee.

A news release from Bon-Ton Stores indicates “the renovation will provide greater efficiency of office space and allow Bon-Ton to reduce its office footprint and occupancy costs.” Both the office and retail space renovation will start in November and are scheduled for completion in July 2018.

The plans for renovation come in the wake of Bon-Ton reaching an lease agreement with the new landlord of the space, North Wells Capital LLC, an investment affiliate of Chicago-based Urban Innovations. North Wells Capital acquired the building in the first quarter of 2017.

Bill Tracy, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. issued the following statement in a news release:

“We’re looking forward to providing a new shopping experience with merchandise that appeals to the downtown customer and an updated store environment that offers physical appeal and enhanced convenience. We’re equally excited about upgrading our corporate office to create state-of-the-art space that will enhance the day-to-day experience of our associates and help them be more energized, innovative and collaborative. Our Bon-Ton team remains focused on better positioning the business for the long-term and we continue to implement cost reduction actions as part of our profit improvement initiative.”

Boston Store opened its doors at 331 W. Wisconsin in 1897 — and offices have been maintained in the building continuously for more than 100 years.