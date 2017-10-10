Breast cancer and reconstructive surgery: What patients need to know when making a decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Every woman facing breast cancer has a unique story -- and the decision to get reconstructive surgery is person and can be challenging. Nicole Jackson and Deanne Walker-Dupree with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about an event coming up to help answer some of those questions.

Women diagnosed with breast cancer are often overwhelmed by information, treatment options, life changes and emotional stress. One of the treatment options available to women who’ve had mastectomies is reconstruction surgery. A woman may ask herself why have another surgery? Is there a right and wrong time to have reconstructions? What choices do I have for available reconstructive surgery?

So to help women thinking through reconstruction, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin holds an event every year. BRA Day , Wednesday, Oct. 18. It’s a free event for women to learn more about options, talk with a plastic surgeon and team of other breast cancer survivors who have undergone reconstruction.

Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day: Preregister for event by calling: 414-805-3666