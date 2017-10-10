× Collision at 51st & Wright sends woman to hospital, police seek suspects

MILWAUKEE — A collision between two vehicles at 51st and Wright in Milwaukee sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, October 10th. The wreck happened shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Officials say a female occupant of one of the cars was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Several occupants of the other cars fled from the scene and MPD continues to seek them.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.