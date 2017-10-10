× Gov. Walker voices support for increasing aid to rural schools

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is voicing support for increasing state aid to rural schools, reviving an idea rejected from his state budget by the Legislature.

Walker on Tuesday said he supports an effort in the Legislature by Republican lawmakers to increase sparsity aid for low-population districts. Walker says the measure would increase sparsity aid from $300 per student to $400 for districts with fewer than 745 students or less than 10 students per square mile. It would also create a new tier of aid totaling $100 for each student in a district with 746 to 1,000 students.

Walker announced his support while visiting schools in Wausaukee, Cadott and Belmont.

Republican Rep. John Nygren is co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee that rejected Walker’s sparsity aid proposal. Nygren says he’s discussing with Walker’s administration the best way to address the issue.