Gov. Walker’s office: List of candidates for Milwaukee County sheriff whittled down to 5

MILWAUKEE — The interview panel for the Milwaukee County sheriff appointment process has whittled the number of candidates for consideration to just five. They are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Kenneth Harris

Earnell Lucas

Alfonso Morales

Richard Schmidt

Carianne Yerkes

Gov. Scott Walker’s office will work to schedule interviews between the governor and the finalists over the coming weeks. Once that process is complete, Gov Walker will announce his decision.

