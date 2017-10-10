Little girl uses birthday to collect donations for animal shelter

EAST WINDSOR, CT — A young girl from East Windsor used her birthday to collect donations for the East Windsor Animal Shelter.

According to police, Maggie donated Petco gift cards, toys, food and more to help the animals that have to stay at the shelter from time to time.

Police posted to their Facebook page that they awarded her the East Windsor Police Department challenge coin.

They also challenged their followers to pay it forward by doing something unselfish for someone.

They said they wanted to show that Maggie’s unselfishness is contagious.